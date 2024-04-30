Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

