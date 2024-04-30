Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
