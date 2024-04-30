First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
