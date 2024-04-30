StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.56 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

