StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.56 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
