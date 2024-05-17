Short Interest in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declines By 9.8%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 128,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank Group

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.