Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

ISPR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 68,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.80 million and a P/E ratio of -30.87.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology ( NASDAQ:ISPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

