Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Grows By 7.7%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 7,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.