Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Grows By 7.7%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 7,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.