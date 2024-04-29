Intrust Bank NA Has $2.05 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $167.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day moving average is $170.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.