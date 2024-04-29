Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,814 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

