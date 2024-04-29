SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 254951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).

SDI Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.43. The company has a market cap of £57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at SDI Group

In other SDI Group news, insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,277.67). 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

