Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Leidos has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leidos to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.62. 1,277,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,820. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $113.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LDOS

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.