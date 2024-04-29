LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 291 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1434 4576 11956 208 2.60

LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.01%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.25%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,498.97% -223.99% -45.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.06 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $543.16 million -$37.27 million 6.62

LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

