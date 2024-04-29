Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

