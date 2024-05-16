FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Cut by Northland Capmk

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $368,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,538.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,260. Corporate insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

