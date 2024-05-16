Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Declines By 5.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,636,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,733,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 442.4 days.

Aixtron Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.