Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Declines By 5.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,636,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,733,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 442.4 days.
Aixtron Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.
Aixtron Company Profile
