FY2024 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. Lifted by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DURECT Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 305.09% and a negative net margin of 279.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 121,930 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

