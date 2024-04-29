Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Sets New 12-Month High at $328.05

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 328.05 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.05), with a volume of 543074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.94).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Pinewood Technologies Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group

In related news, insider William Berman sold 1,462,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total value of £511,739.90 ($632,089.80). 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

