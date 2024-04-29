Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. 1,796,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

