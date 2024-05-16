Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FIW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,452. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

