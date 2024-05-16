United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 3.6 %

URI traded down $25.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $686.54. The company had a trading volume of 215,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $683.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.00 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.