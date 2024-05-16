Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 200,000 Shares of Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Wamsteker bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($58,278.15).
Praemium Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
About Praemium
