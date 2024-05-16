Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

