Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Insider Mark Benson Sells 41,758 Shares

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Benson sold 41,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.60), for a total transaction of A$37,999.78 ($25,165.42).

Saunders International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. Saunders International’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Saunders International Company Profile

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.