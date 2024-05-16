Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MillerKnoll by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 220,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

