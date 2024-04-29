Ewa LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ewa LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,253. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

