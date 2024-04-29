Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.4%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.73 and last traded at $159.66. 18,880,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 72,090,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.68.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.