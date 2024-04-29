Investment House LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $25.83 on Monday, hitting $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 191,639,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,423,578. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $619.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

