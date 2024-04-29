Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $192.80 and last traded at $193.20. 410,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,986,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

