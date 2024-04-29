iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 632,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. 105,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,155. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $44.53.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

