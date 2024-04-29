Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 705 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 115,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,388. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

