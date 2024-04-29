StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in April

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Monday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
StarHub Company Profile
