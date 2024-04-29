StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 49.8% in April

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the March 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

StarHub Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $0.79 during midday trading on Monday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.