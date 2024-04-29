WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $224.14 and last traded at $224.44. Approximately 20,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 131,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WD-40

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.