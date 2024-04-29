Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Relx by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Relx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Relx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.45. 659,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,213. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

