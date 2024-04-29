Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,201,000 after acquiring an additional 467,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,770 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,593,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200,139 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

