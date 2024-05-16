RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

