Nano (XNO) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $158.12 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.16 or 0.00735088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00132612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00198516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.