Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.78. The stock had a trading volume of 602,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,782. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.74.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

