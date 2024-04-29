Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $146.29. Approximately 1,647,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,304,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.14.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 968,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,189,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 36,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

