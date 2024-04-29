Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Declines By 32.5%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,906. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

