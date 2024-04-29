TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TRRVF remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.
About TerraVest Industries
