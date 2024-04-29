TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TRRVF remained flat at $52.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

