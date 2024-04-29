Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $37,912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,189,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 334.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,529,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $10,084,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $13.70. 2,239,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,948. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

