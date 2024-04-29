Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 81,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 139,318 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 233,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in General Motors by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 6,493,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,322,256. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

