Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Decreases By 19.0%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $128,737.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bullfrog AI Price Performance
BFRG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.