Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Decreases By 19.0%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $128,737.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Price Performance

BFRG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 68,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,013. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $23.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.