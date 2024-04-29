Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $680.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $696.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.83.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $516.29. 313,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.84. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.