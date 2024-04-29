Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,873 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $69,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,329. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

