Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Celestica worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 107,280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celestica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 915,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

