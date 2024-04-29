Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $17.77

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $16.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,899,327 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

