Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.14 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $118.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00012907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00055508 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00021392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.