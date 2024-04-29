Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Grows By 67.6%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,325. Sega Sammy has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

