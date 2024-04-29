Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 172,970 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
