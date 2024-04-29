Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.55. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 172,970 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $581.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

