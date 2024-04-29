USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $90.98 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $306,503.63 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,093.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.00732470 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00102940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012778 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81869827 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $309,327.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

